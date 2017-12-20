Cross obit

Little Joe Cross, age 52 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Sunday, December 17, 2017. He was born on June 8, 1965 to Joe and Shirley (Atkinson) Cross in Inverness, FL.

He has been a resident of Chipley for the past two years moving from Cartersville, GA.

Along with his parents Joe is survived by his wife, Darlene Moody-Cross of Chipley, FL, two sons, Kadus Mahon of Adairsville, GA, Tyler Phillips of Cartersville, GA, step daughter, Angela Moody-Ortiz of Cartersville, GA, three brothers, Danny Cross, Brad Cross and Robert Cross all of Cartersville, GA, four step grandchildren, Gabby and Christopher Gonzalez, Starr Moody and Jonathan Ortiz.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. (EST) at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel in Rome, GA. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL and Good Shepherd Funeral Home of Rome, GA are in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.