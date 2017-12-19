VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets ran their season record to 6-3 with a 77-33 win Monday night over Rocky Bayou at Vernon.

Matt Issenhoff led the Jackets in scoring with 18 points followed closely by Chris Williams with 17 and Dyvion Bush with 13. Jamar added 9 points; Caeden McDonald added 8 points; Canaan McDonald scored 4 points; Cameron McKinney and Garrett Coleman both scored 3 points and Will Dempsey scored 2 points.

The Jackets will play out of their 1-A classification Thursday night when they host 8-A Navarre High School. Tip-off time for the Junior Varsity game will be 3:00 p.m. with the varsity following at its conclusion.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity was also victorious Monday night defeating Rocky Bayou’s junior varsity to run their record to 7-2.