Stolen vehicle found during manhunt of two escaped inmates

Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues the search for two escaped inmates as Haywood County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina joins the investigation, after the vehicle previously reported stolen was located there this morning.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews reported yesterday that two inmates escaped late Sunday night and by early morning were believed to have stolen a Lincoln Town Car from a location within a mile of the Jail facility.

“On December 19, at approximately 8am, it was confirmed that the vehicle reported stolen in our county was located in Haywood County North Carolina,” Says Sheriff Crews.

Haywood County Sheriff’s Office has reported a vehicle was stolen in their county within proximity to where the Washington County vehicle was located.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force, will without exhaustion, continue to work all leads in order to locate these two individuals.