Richner obit

Alvin Richner Jr., age 88 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on December 18, 2017 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Alvin was born on October 10, 1929 in Coalport, Pennsylvania to Alvin and Ethel (Templeton) Richner Sr. He was a resident of the Florida Panhandle since coming from Chicago, Illinois in 1991. He served in the United States Air Force. During his service he was a part of the Berlin Airlift, the Korean War, and worked as an Air Traffic Controller at Andrew Air Force Base before leaving the service. He was a member of the American Legion Smith Kelly Post 100 in Marianna, Florida. He worked as a Switchman for Santa Fe Railroad for over 36 years before retiring. He was a member of Alford Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Alvin and Ethel Richner Sr.; his son: David Franklin Richner and his wife Rose and their children Nicholas and Brian; three brothers: Rudolph Richner, Raymond Richner, Charles Richner; three sisters: Donna Richner, Tressa Lemoine, Margie Mcquillen.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Therese Richner of Cottondale, Florida; daughter: Jeannette Matthews and husband Don of Cottondale, Florida; two sons: Bill Richner of Cottondale, Florida, John Alvin Richner of Cottondale, Florida; sister: Mona Kardolly of Pennsyvania; nephew: Stephen Kardolly of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren: Jennifer Long and husband Cody, Jeffery Baxley and wife Felicia, William Richner II and wife Ashley, Brandon Richner; four great grandchildren: Keira, Kaylin, Kinsley, Maxwell.

Graveside funeral service will be held 11A.M. Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Alford City Cemetery in Alford, Florida with Rev. Bob Johnson officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2-4P.M. Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.