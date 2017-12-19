Paridon obit

Jessie Gayle Benchoff Paridon departed from her earthly life surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 18, 2017 at Gulf Coast Medical Center. Galye was born on August 26, 1932 in Easton, OH to Boyd and Vesta Benchoff. She attended school in Doylestown, along with her four siblings and further met the love of her life and husband of 66 years.

Galye and Robert Joseph Paridon were married in Doylestown, OH on June 2, 1951. Together they raised 5 children and gave them all a lifetime of wonderful and everlasting memories. Bob and Gayle raised their family in Ohio according to the Catholic Faith and thus moved to Sunny Hills, Florida in 1975 following Bob’s retirement. Gayle was a homemaker and enjoyed painting, playing the organ, and being surrounded by her family.

Gayle is predeceased by both parents, her four siblings, and her beloved son, Gregory Paridon.

Survivors include Gayle’s life-long best friend and loving husband, Bob Paridon; her daughter, Lynn Zanetic and husband Glenn; three sons, Bruce Paridon and wife Jackie, Jeff Paridon, and Brian Paridon and wife Tammy; grandchildren: Mark Paridon, Jason Paridon, Jesse Paridon, Ashley Kilpatrick, Trey Paridon, Shannon Riley, Chris Paridon, Jamey Paridon, and Cheyenne Jenson; 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation, with Brown Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.