The Holmes County High School Lady Blue Devils defeated Blountstown 61-30 Monday night.

Scoring for Holmes County were: A. Byrd 15, T. Burk 3, A. Farrow 13, S. Miles 9, K. J. Bomann 11, C. Glass 10.

Scoring for Blountstown were: J. Williams 12, R. Seales 6, K. Todd 2, R. Hall 3, K. Johnson 7.