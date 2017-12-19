Haddock obit

Thomas Hubert Haddock, age 79 of Southport, went home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2017 at his residence in Bay County, Florida.

Thomas was born on October 11, 1938 in Cottondale, Florida to Rufus W. Haddock and Lettie Riley. He attended Rock Hill Church and worked as a Truck Driver. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #205.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Rufus and Lettie Haddock; son: Donald Ray Haddock; brother: James Willis Haddock Sr.; grandchildren: Billy Clements and David VanDivner Jr.; great grandchild: Shelby Elizabeth Haddock.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ella Dean Haddock of Southport, Florida; son: Thomas Hubert Haddock Jr.; daughters: Janey Clements and husband Bill of Jack, Alabama, Elizabeth Ann Beasley and husband Lonnie of Dothan, Alabama, Sherry Lynn Haddock of Jack, Alabama; eighteen grandchildren; twenty five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Cloys Joiner, Rev. Mark Blaylock and Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in Sapp Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida.