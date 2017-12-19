Chipley man arrested on numerous charges

On the night of December 19, Officers with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a grey pickup truck on Coggin Avenue. The Officer made contact with the driver Collins, who provided a false name. It was discovered that the driver, Collins, had a suspended driver’s license. During the course of the traffic stop CPD Narcotics Detection K-9 was deployed and following an alert for the odor of narcotics a search of the vehicle was conducted. The search resulted in the discovery of a baggie of methamphetamine. Collins was placed under arrest and booked into the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

Robin Derric Collins, 33, of Chipley:

Driving while license suspended 2nd Offense

Obstruction / Providing False Information

Drug Possession (Methamphetamine)

Narcotics Equipment Possession

Chief Thompson encourages anyone with information regarding illegal activity to contact the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310.