Washington County Sheriff’s Office on hunt for two escaped inmates

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by other agencies, is currently searching for two inmates that escaped from the Washington County Jail late last night.

The two inmates, which escaped at approximately 11:00 p.m., have been identified as:

Ronly Diaz Pardo, a 27-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 6’ 1” and 183 lbs. Pardo is a Department of Corrections inmate who was recently transported to the Washington County Jail on a new charge of murder. Pardo is currently serving a sentence for two counts of sell manufacture or delivery of marijuana and lewd and lascivious battery out of Collier County Florida.

David Allan Anderson, a 39-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 7” and 175 lbs has also been identified. Anderson was being held in the Washington County Jail on the charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement with disregard to safety of person or property, use or display of weapon during felony offense, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and possession of paraphernalia. Anderson currently has a detainer for the US Marshals for trafficking in methamphetamine as well.

Sheriff Crews is asking anyone that may come into contact with the above inmates to use extreme caution and dial 911 immediately.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.