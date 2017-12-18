Manhunt still underway for escaped inmates

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for two County Jail inmates that escaped late last night.

During the investigation, it was determined that at approximately 11:00 p.m., December 17, two inmates, identified as Ronly Diaz Pardo and David Allan Anderson, escaped from the jail by chipping away at a portion of their cell wall located under a sink, which allowed them access to a maintenance room. After gaining access to the maintenance room Pardo and Anderson were able to exit into the jail yard and escape by crawling under a padlocked gate that they had bent.

Pardo, a 27-year-old Hispanic male, was being held in the Washington County Jail to face charges of 2nd degree murder after allegedly stabbing a fellow inmate to death in late June of this year, while serving a prison sentence at the Northwest Florida Reception Center after being convicted of two counts of sale of marijuana and one count of lewd and lascivious battery, which originated in Collier County Florida.

Anderson, a 39-year-old White male, was incarcerated in the Washington County Jail where he was awaiting trial on Washington County charges following a May 2017 chase that began in Seminole County Georgia, traveling through Jackson County Florida, before being apprehended in Washington County. He was booked into the Washington County Jail, at that time, on the charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement with disregard to safety of person or property, use or display of weapon during felony offense, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and possession of paraphernalia.

In July of 2017 Anderson was booked into the Washington County Jail, for a second time this year, after failing to appear for court. Anderson was also being held for the U.S. Marshals due to being sentenced to a 22-year federal sentence for trafficking charges.

Early this morning, WCSO received a report of a stolen vehicle which occurred approximately one mile from the jail facility. It is believed, at this time, the escaped inmates took the vehicle attempting to flee the area. The vehicle is listed as a 1996 silver or beige Lincoln Town Car with a vinyl top. The car was reported to have a Florida dealer’s license plate bearing the number PH712D in the back window.

Multiple locations throughout the Southeastern United States are currently being investigated as Washington County Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant in their efforts to find these suspects.

“We will not stop until both of these individuals have been apprehended,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We have had a tremendous amount of support from several local law enforcement agencies concerning this investigation, as well as the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.