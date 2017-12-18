Christmas musical at FUMC

The First United Methodist Church of Chipley presented their Christmas musical “Morning Star” on Sunday, December 17.

The narrators were Bert Roberts and Greta Draayom.

The Sanctuary Choir included:

Sopranos: Rena Harrell, Carmen Ramirez, Elizabeth Varnum, Pam Spires, Betty Daniels, Marlene Ray, Melody Vallejos, Valerie Shipley

Altos: Bebe Ellis, Mayra Hernandez, Jennifer Queener, Benita Blythe, Sandy Lowery, Margaret Green Tara Sanders, Sally Bruner

Tenors: Don Harrell, Fred Buchanan, Benjamin Garcia, Larry Alford

Basses: Randy Ellis, Bill Smothers, Victor Rozales, Stephen James, Jose DePaula

Pianist: Jessica I.Vallejos

Conductor: Moises I. Vallejos

The Orchestra included:

  • Betty Grimes, Flute
  • Dr. James Clemmons, Flute
  • Donna Campbell, Oboe
  • Barbara Hemmert, Clarinet
  • John Divine, Clarinet
  • Ashley Vallejos, F. Horn
  • Mr. Zack Dobos, F. Horn
  • Mary Kay Tompson, Bassoon
  • Bill Shipley, Trumpet
  • Nina Cheyenne Fuller, Trumpet
  • Sean Helms, Trombone
  • Mr. Richard Davenport, Baritone
  • Inez Butler, Violin
  • Winona Butler, Violin
  • Fran Bullock, Viola
  • Rose Docy, Cello
  • Jessica Vallejos, Piano
  • Mr. Bill Qualls, Percussion
  • Connor Barret, Percussion
  • Debbie Crutchfield, String Reduction

