Christmas musical at FUMC

The First United Methodist Church of Chipley presented their Christmas musical “Morning Star” on Sunday, December 17.

The narrators were Bert Roberts and Greta Draayom.

The Sanctuary Choir included:

Sopranos: Rena Harrell, Carmen Ramirez, Elizabeth Varnum, Pam Spires, Betty Daniels, Marlene Ray, Melody Vallejos, Valerie Shipley

Altos: Bebe Ellis, Mayra Hernandez, Jennifer Queener, Benita Blythe, Sandy Lowery, Margaret Green Tara Sanders, Sally Bruner

Tenors: Don Harrell, Fred Buchanan, Benjamin Garcia, Larry Alford

Basses: Randy Ellis, Bill Smothers, Victor Rozales, Stephen James, Jose DePaula

Pianist: Jessica I.Vallejos

Conductor: Moises I. Vallejos

The Orchestra included:

Betty Grimes, Flute

Dr. James Clemmons, Flute

Donna Campbell, Oboe

Barbara Hemmert, Clarinet

John Divine, Clarinet

Ashley Vallejos, F. Horn

Mr. Zack Dobos, F. Horn

Mary Kay Tompson, Bassoon

Bill Shipley, Trumpet

Nina Cheyenne Fuller, Trumpet

Sean Helms, Trombone

Mr. Richard Davenport, Baritone

Inez Butler, Violin

Winona Butler, Violin

Fran Bullock, Viola

Rose Docy, Cello

Jessica Vallejos, Piano

Mr. Bill Qualls, Percussion

Connor Barret, Percussion

Debbie Crutchfield, String Reduction