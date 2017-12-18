Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Don’t miss out on what really makes Christmas the most wonderful time of the year. Discover the real joy and hope of Christmas. Come and experience the cherished tradition of passing the candlelight as we sing “Silent Night” in the beautiful Historic First United Methodist Church of Chipley Sanctuary. The service will have your favorite Christmas Carols, and a message of hope. Make plans now to share one of the most wonderful Worship Services of the Year. Children are welcome. Come just as you are! Look forward to seeing you on Christmas Eve!

First United Methodist Church, December 24th at 5 p.m.