VHS basketball

Matt Issenhoff with 20 points, Chris Williams with 17 points and Canaan McDonald with 15 points led the Vernon Yellow Jackets to a 84-49 victory over the Liberty County Bulldogs at Vernon Friday night. Vernon also received scoring from Caeden McDonald and Dyvion Bush with 8 points each; Cameron McKinney and Garrett Coleman with 6 points each; Bill Holley with 3 points and Will Dempsey with one point.

The win pushes Vernon’s record to 5-3.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity was also victorious over Liberty County’s Junior Varsity defeating them by a score of 32-18. With the win the JV Yellow Jackets now have a record of 6-2.

Vernon will host the South Walton Seahawks Tuesday night.