McDonald obit

Ms. Edna Imogene Bellot McDonald, 89, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 14, 2017 at Signature Healthcare of North Florida in Graceville, Florida. She was born November 2, 1928 in Old Town, Florida to the late Julius Edward Bellot and Maybell Gunter Bellot. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband, John William McDonald.

Survived by her two daughters Carol Beauchamp Forrester (Nathan) of Boca Grande, FL and Julie McDonald Short (Dale) of Bonifay; as well as her sister Sarah Bellot Urquhart (Larry) and her brother Buddy Bellot (Ruth), both of Bonifay, six nieces and nephews, and by her two grandchildren Clint Short (Sarah), Chipley, FL and Lindsay Short Rowell (Robert) of Holt, FL ; step-granddaughter Sarah Beauchamp Gonzalez (Roberto) Orlando, step-grandson Bryan Beauchamp (Bonnie) of Atlanta and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, December 17, 2017, at First Baptist Church Bonifay with Dr. Shelly Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Saturday at Peel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to: Friends of Holmes County Library, 303 J Harvey Etheridge, Bonifay, FL 32425.