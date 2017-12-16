Gulf gray triggerfish reopens March 1

Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish will remain closed in Gulf state and federal waters through Feb. 28, 2018, reopening March 1. The season will also close June 1 through July 31.

When the season reopens, the daily recreational bag limit will be one fish per person (lowered from two fish earlier this year), and the minimum size limit will be 15 inches fork length (increased from 14 inches fork length earlier this year). Similar changes were approved for Gulf federal waters.

These changes should help maintain fishing opportunities for gray triggerfish in state and federal waters for 2018 and the future.

For more information on gray triggerfish, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Triggerfish.”