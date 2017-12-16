Diesel engine mechanic program re-opening

The Florida Panhandle Technical College announces the re-opening of its Diesel Engine Mechanic program following the hiring of new instructor, Chad Proctor. FPTC Director, Martha Compton shared, “We are thrilled to have Mr. Proctor join the FPTC team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position.”

The program will prepare students to maintain, repair, and overhaul diesel engines and electrical systems. The program also includes training in communication, leadership and employability skills, and safe work practices. Diesel mechanics are in demand with a 10% job growth increase projected over the next 10 years. Current average salary in Northwest Florida for diesel mechanics is $39,490, according to the US Department of Labor.

For more information about this and other FPTC programs and enrollment, visit www.fptc.edu or contact FPTC Student Services at 850-638-1180 ext. 317.