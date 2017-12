The Chipley Tigers were victorious over the Blountstown Tigers Friday night by a final score of 70-64. The Chipley JV also defeated the Blountstown JV.

Scoring for the Chipley varsity were: D. Bouton 12, P. Spencer 12, E. Lampley 6, F. Woods 8, K. Dean 24, H. Black 5, B. Williams 3. Scoring for Blountstown were: K. Godwin 17, A. Briggs 6, J. Howard 8, D. Washington 18, N. Hunter 11, T. Richards 4.