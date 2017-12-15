VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets defeated the Bozeman Bucks Thursday night at Bozeman High School by a score of 81 -65.

Vernon was led in scoring by Matt Issenhoff with 25 points, Canaan McDonald with 20 points, Chris Williams with 13 points and Dyvion Bush with 10 points. Will Dempsey added 7 points for the Jackets while Jamar Massaline scored 3 points; Caeden McDonald scored 2 points and Garrett Coleman rounded out the scoring with 1 point.

With the win the Yellow Jackets improved their season record to 4-3.

Earlier in the afternoon Vernon’s Junior Varsity defeated Bozeman’s Junior Varsity.

Vernon will be back in action Friday night at Vernon against the Liberty County Bulldogs.