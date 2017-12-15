Pemberton obit

Cherylann Leigh Pemberton, age 57 of Chipley, passed from this life on December 13, 2017 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Cheryl was born on December 24, 1959 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas and Nancy Demaio. She was a resident of the Florida panhandle since coming from Hollywood, Florida in 2004.

She is survived by her two daughters: Ashley Hallmark and husband Steve of Chipley, Florida, Angela Dorsey and husband Caleb of Bonifay, Florida; son: Tommy Pemberton of Vernon, Florida; significant other: Allen K. Smith of Chipley, Florida; two brothers: Mark Demaio of Tamarac, Florida, Tom Demaio of Port St. Lucie, Florida; grandchildren: Aubrey, Alexis, Aidan, Brayden, Gracie, Matthew, Shannon, Sophia, Logan and Austin.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Abigail Free Will Baptist Church in Vernon, Florida with Rev. Robert Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in the New Hope Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.