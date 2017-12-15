Gibbens obit

On Wednesday morning, December 13, 2017 in Panama City, Florida, Jesus received unto Himself our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and good friend, Milford “Gibb” Lyle Gibbens Sr.

Gibb was born at home on October 9, 1931 in Foosland Illinois, the eldest son of Clinton S. and Ethel Mae Gibbens who preceded him in death along with his brother Donald A. (Margaret) and eldest son Milford Lyle Gibbens Jr.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1950 – 1954 as an Aircraft Jet Engine Mechanic. This is where he received the lifetime inescapable nickname of Gibb. He had a lifelong gift and love for all things mechanical. From motorcycles to farm tractors to trucks to boats, his mechanical abilities were astounding. Always the entrepreneur he had many small businesses around Bay County including Gibb’s Marine Service which operated in Lynn Haven for 30 years.

He is survived by his loving wife Paulette and three brothers – Frank (Joyce), Clifton (Loretta), Clement (Judy). ‬Gibb is also survived by his three sons – John (Donna) and their children JJ (Misty) with their children Kameron and Jackson; Brett (Leah) with their children Casandra and Natalie. Gary (Debbie) and their children: Jeremy (Brittany); Daniel (Danielle) with their children Lakyn, Rylee and Karlee. Richard (Susan) and their children Richard Jr. (Kayla), Maxwell, John, Dakota and Kevin. And his wife’s 5 children: Bruce and his children Julie and Joel (Nina) with their children Barrett and Ashleigh. Brigitte (Johan) and their children Ida (Ruud Klaver) and Leo. Quenten (Leila) and their children Calli and Bradi. Monique (Mike) and their children Cody (Hannah) with their child Montana. Ranie (Robert) with their children Kayleigh, Logan and Keegan. Edward.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Victory Baptist Church, 1905 West 11th Street, Panama City, Florida 32401 with Pastor Steve Perrine and Pastor Gary Gibbens officiating. Interment will take place in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation at 10 A.M., Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Victory Baptist Church in Panama City, Florida.