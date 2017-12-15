City Council recognizes float winners

Christmas Parade float winners were recognized Tuesday night when the Chipley City Council met.

First Place — Chipley Physical Therapy

Second Place — Walmart

Third Place — Chipley First Baptist Church

Proclamations were signed recognizing Chipley Pee Wee football team and cheerleaders, and Chipley Mites football team and cheerleaders, for their accomplishments during the 2017 football season.

Ordinance No. 947, Amendment to Chapter 12, Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions was approved following a public hearing. Adoption of this ordinance will prohibit any person, within the City limits, to knowingly distribute or furnish without charge, or cause to be furnished or distributed without charge, cigarettes or other tobacco products, electronic nicotine delivery devices, or coupons for cigarettes or other tobacco products or such electronic nicotine delivery devices, in any public place or at any event open to the general public.

Ordinance No. 946, Amendment to Chapter 11, Private Property Standards was approved on first reading.

Ordinance No. 948, Amendment to Chapter 2, Administration was approved on first reading. This will provide the City with a policy and procedure to be followed regarding the sale of real property owned by the City of Chipley.

Ordinance No. 949, Amendment to Chapter 11, Private Property Standards was approved on first reading. This will regulate parking of oversized vehicles in residential areas.

Resolution No. 18-05, Parades was approved. This will approve the parades for 2018.

Resolution No. 18-06, Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Budget Amendment was approved. This amendment will increase the annual budget by $62,898.

Public Risk Insurance Agency second-year renewal for fiscal year 2018/2019 was approved. This will renew the Property & Casualty coverage for one year in the amount of $240,112.

CRA Alleyway Improvements Project bid award to BCL Civil Contractors was approved in the amount of $56,973.27.

Utilization of the track & field area at TJ Roulhac Enrichment Center was approved. This would allow Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church to utilize these areas for extracurricular activities.

Special Event application for Martin Luther King Jr. Parade was approved. New Vizh-uhn, Inc. would like to hold the parade on January 15, 2018 at 10 a.m.