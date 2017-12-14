WFEC celebrates 80 years

GRACEVILLE – West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) celebrated its 80th birthday with events in each district office on Tuesday, December 12.

The cooperative was founded by a group of visionary rural residents in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson and Washington Counties in 1937 and its Articles of Incorporation were filed with the Florida Secretary of State’s office on December 11, 1937. The first meeting of incorporators and members of West Florida Electric Cooperative Association was held on December 21, 1937 in Marianna, Florida.

Each district office hosted a birthday celebrations for the cooperative from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on December 12.

Door prizes were given out to those who stopped in and an $80 bill credit was up for grabs for those who registered at each office.

The winner of the $80 bill credit at the Graceville district office was Brenda Harmon. The Bonifay district office awarded an $80 bill credit to Ginger O’Brien and the winner at the Sneads district office was Robert Lisle.