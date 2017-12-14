Pitts obit

Mrs. Kimberly Marie Pitts, age 49, of Westville, Florida passed away Saturday, December 9, 2017. She was born September 20, 1968 in Panama City, Florida. Kim was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Curtis and Alice White, her paternal grandparents, B.M. and Carlie Thomas and a brother, David Thomas.

Kimberly graduated from Mosely High School in Panama City. She worked 31 years at the Center for EOD and Diving at the Navy Support Activity in Panama City.

Mrs. Pitts is survived by her husband of 21 years, Craig Pitts of Westville, FL; one son, Evan Pitts of Westville, FL; her parents, Bunyan and Marie Thomas of Panama City, FL; mother-in-law, Karen Thomas of Greenhead, FL; two sisters-in-law, Sandra Thomas of Niceville, FL and Sheila Ward and husband Hartley of Ponce de Leon, FL; one brother-in-law, Jeremy Thomas of Bonifay, FL; four nephews, Michael Thomas of Niceville, FL, Adam Thomas of Panama City, FL, River Thomas of DeFuniak Springs, FL and Justin Ward of Ponce de Leon, FL; one niece, Lilly Grace Ward of Ponce de Leon, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 16, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel in Bonifay, FL. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Panama City, FL. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at Peel Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to: Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-1465, www.shepherd.org/giving or Ronald McDonald House Charities of NW Florida, 5200 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32503, www.rmhc-nwfl.org.