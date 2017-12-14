Nelson obit

Henry Edgar Nelson, 84, of Washington County, FL passed away Monday, December 11, 2017.

Henry was born September 7, 1933 in Washington County and attended Vernon High School. He joined the Navy at the age of 17, to help provide for his Mother and Sister. He maintained his deep roots in the county moving back to the family homestead when he retired after thirty years of active military service. He enjoyed working around the property and visiting with family, friends and neighbors. Henry could often be found sitting with an ill relative or friend comforting them and with his wry sense of humor getting them to smile or laugh. He looked forward to visits by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, often taking them for walks and relating their family history. He exemplified to them the importance of family and friends.

Henry is survived by one son, Michael Nelson and wife Anita of Richmond, VA; one daughter, Angela Smith of Virginia Beach, VA; mother of children, Rosina Nelson of Virginia Beach, VA; eleven grandchildren, David Wales, Jenny Smith, Billy Smith, Sarah Smith, Daniel Nelson, Jonathan Nelson, Melody Nelson, Naomi Nelson, Ruth Nelson, Mary Nelson and Joshua Nelson; eight great-grandchildren, Wayne Wales, Kelsie Wales, Zoe Wales, Bonita Pennington, Emerson Marquette, Joseph Marquette II, Sebastian Nelson and Juniper Nelson.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, December 15, 2017, at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. Interment with military honors will follow in the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.