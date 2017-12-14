McLeroy obit

Aarion Jasiyah James McLeroy, age 2 of Panama City, went home to be with the Lord on December 12, 2017 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Aarion was born on July 26, 2015 in Panama City, Florida to Joseph McLeroy and Sarah Elizabeth Eck. He was a very sweet and loving young boy with the biggest beautiful eyes. Everyone that came in contact with him loved him. He was very independent and loved watching his favorite shows, SpongeBob, Paw Patrol and Mickey Mouse, as well as playing his favorite game chase. He also loved riding with his father on dirtbikes, going to the park, playing with his Dad’s hats, and sharing ice cream with him after all the fun. He was such a handsome little boy that he was often mistaken as a girl. His loving smile will be truly missed.

He is survived by his mother: Sarah Elizabeth Eck of Panama City, Florida; father: Joseph James McLeroy of Chipley, Florida; paternal grandmother: Priscilla Ann McLeroy of Chipley, Florida; maternal grandmother: Jessica Downey of Panama City, Florida; maternal grandfather: Gary Lee Eck of Panama City, Florida; numerous cousins, aunties and uncles.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Friday, December 15, 2017 at Turning Point Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Wayne Hinote officiating. A private interment will be held.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.