McCall obit

Jonathan D. McCall, 83, of Marianna died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. McCall was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War and served aboard the USS Power DD839 from 1952 to 1956 as a Torpedo man. He was a civilian for the U.S.A.F. Aerospace Metrology Center from 1969 to 1993. During this time, he received awards and recognition in 1986 from the Department of the Air Force. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Mr. McCall is survived by his wife, Mary McCall; one sister, Naomi Thompson (James) of Dublin, GA; five children, Marvin (Donna) of Marianna, Ronald (Brenda), Tamara (Roger), and Timothy all of Newark, OH; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 o’clock, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.