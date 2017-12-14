Hudson obit

Ms. Shirley Hudson of Panama City, Florida and a native of Vernon, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 10, 2017. She was 68 years old.

Shirley was born on March 24, 1949 in Washington County, Florida to the late Terah and Burlean Douglas Hunter. She was of the Christian Faith and of the Holiness denomination being a member of the Mt. Calvary True Holiness Church, Inc., of Wausau, Florida.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories her beloved daughter-in-law & caretaker: Melanie Hudson of Vernon, Florida; two grandchildren: Zekayla Bailey and her husband Randy of Marietta, Georgia, and Antonio LaQuinn Hudson and his wife Hayley of North Charleston, South Carolina; one great-grandchild: Althea Marie Hudson of North Charleston, South Carolina; three sisters: Brenda Hogans of Tallahassee, Florida, Miranda Hogans of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Sophia Hogans and her husband Kenneth of Las Vegas, Nevada; five brothers: Harvey Lee Douglas of Panama City, Florida, Louis Hogans of Las Vegas, Nevada, Tyrone Hogans and his wife Teresa of Panama City, Florida, Emmanuel Hogans and his wife Yon Sue of Redwood City, California, and Earnest Hogans of Birmingham, Alabama; special friend and caretaker: Maggie Jackson of Vernon, Florida; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Shirley’s life will take place 11 AM CST, Saturday, December 16, 2017 from the sanctuary of the St. Luke A.M.E. Church of Vernon, Florida with Rev. Willie E. Brown, Sr., Min. John C. Jackson, and Rev. Priscilla Brown, officiating. Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public viewing will begin on Friday, December 15, 2017 from 2-9 PM in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. She will lie in repose at the church on Saturday one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mt. Calvary True Holiness Church, Inc. @ 1216 Arkansas Avenue, Lynn Haven, FL 32444.