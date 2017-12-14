Hollingsworth obit

Jack Carol Hollingsworth, son of William Aaron and Allie Mae (Hollis) Hollingsworth was born, March 14, 1947 in Centreville, Mississippi. Jack passed away at the age of 70 on November 17, 2017 at his residence in Vernon, Florida.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Sean Hollingsworth.

He is survived by his wife Sally, daughter Dianna Sanders and step-daughters, Kenda Cocanaugher and Dea Green.

Jack described his early years as very difficult following his father’s death. He was only 4 years old and he didn’t adapt to his mother’s remarriage. That struggle carried into his adult life and he spent a number of years enslaved by drugs and alcohol.

That ended in 1988 when Sally entered his life and shortly thereafter he met Christ. He and Sally were married in 1989 and established Acts 29 Ministry in 1990. In 1993 they decided the ministry was to be their fulltime vocation and took to the road stating they were “on the road for Jesus”. That became the slogan that defined Jack and Sally’s lives. They aggressively pursued that life for the next 23 years.

Their home was their travel vehicle, campers in the beginning and later motor homes. They traveled wherever God would take them. Ministering in churches, jails and prisons, nursing homes, camp meetings and revivals…taking every opportunity to share the love of Jesus. Jack even accepted the role as featured singer for Lamb and Lion Ministries in Texas, which further expanded his realm of ministry. They were forced to temper their travel after Sally suffered a stroke in 2011 and they ceased the “on the road” ministry in 2016 when Sally could no longer travel.

Jack then changed the focus of the ministry to local bible studies and serving his neighbors. Jack has been Sally’s full time caregiver for the last few years and he readily admitted that was contrary to his nature and gave all the credit to God. Jack leaves behind a host of friends across the country…he will be missed.

A private graveside service was conducted at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, near his residence in Vernon, Florida on November 28, 2017. A memorial service is planned for January 6th at Laguna Beach Christian Retreat in Panama City Beach, FL at 1:00 P.M.

