Heinrich obit

Mrs. Wynell Myers Heinrich, age 73, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 12, 2017 at her son’s home. She was born January 26, 1944 in Holmes County Florida. Wynell was preceded in death her father, Brady Myers; her mother, Reba Everett Myers Sellers; one son, Sandy Parrish; four brothers, Tommy Myers, Donnie Myers, Jim Myers and Roy Myers; two sisters, Vernell Peacock and Mildred Myers.

Mrs. Heinrich is survived by her husband of 52 years, Leo Heinrich, Jr. of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Dewayne Parrish of Schulenburg, TX and Terry Heinrich and wife Kathy of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Bobby Myers of Bonifay, FL; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, December 15, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tracy Hobbs officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.

Special thanks to her caregiver, Lisa Yates and the staff of Covenant Hospice.