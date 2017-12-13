VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets defeated the Cottondale Hornets in Vernon Tuesday night by a 66-59 score. In earning the win the Jackets evened their season record at 3-3 and their District record at 2-2.

Vernon was led in scoring by Matt Issenhoff with 36 points, Canaan McDonald with 13 and Chris Williams with 9. Jamar Massaline added 4 points while Tyrese Broxton and Dyvion Bush scored 2 points each. Amari Brooks led the Hornets with 20 points while Dashan Hudson added 14. Also scoring for Cottondale were; Quidarius Hender with 9; Dayron Garrett and Cameron Brooks with 5 each; Dalvin Barnes scored 4 points and Dominique Pittman added 2 points.

Earlier in the evening the Vernon Yellow Jackets junior varsity earned another victory on the year with a win over Cottondale’s junior varsity.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Thursday night at Bozeman before returning to Vernon Friday night to play against Liberty County.