Simmons obit

Hazel J. Simmons, age 79 of Wewahitchka, passed from this life on December 10, 2017 at Bay Medical Center’s Covenant Hospice Wing.

Hazel was born on January 26, 1938 in Washington County, Florida to Luther and Lois (Hutchins) Morris. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle and enjoyed gardening and tending to flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Luther and Lois Morris; her husband: Ralph Simmons; son: Gary Simmons; sister: Dorothy Morris.

She is survived by her two daughters: Debbie Mandish and husband Philip of Auburndale, Florida, Wanda Pena and husband Louie of Lakeland, Florida; son: Jesse Simmons and wife Mary Elizabeth of Winter Haven, Florida; brother: Jim Morris and wife Diane of Panama City, Florida; three sisters: Shirley Johnston of Bonifay, Florida, Frances Strickland of Chipley, Florida, Margaret Crider; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.