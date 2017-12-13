Morgan obit

Kenneth “Kenny” Morgan, age 70 of Graceville, FL passed from this life on Sunday, December 10, 2017. He was born on December 2, 1947 to the late William and Jean (Romaniello) Morgan in Miami, FL.

Kenny has been a resident of the Jackson County area since 1986 moving from Hollywood, FL. He is preceded in death by one brother, William “Billy” Morgan. Survivors include, one son, Tracey Morgan and wife Jennifer of Chipley, FL, one daughter, Marcey Black and husband Roy of Hartford, AL, three sisters, Joan Foor and husband Jack of Graceville, FL, Joyce Clarke and husband Bill of West Palm Beach, FL, Judy Porter of Miami, FL, three grandchildren, Parker Morgan, Sydney Black and Abigail Black.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Family will start receiving friends at 9:30 A.M. for visitation. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

