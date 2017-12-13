Jones obit

Mrs. Lela Bell Jones, age 83, of Lakeland, Florida and formerly of Jacob City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 2, 2017 in Lakeland, FL.

She was a native of Jackson County and a member of the Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City.

She was born on February 10, 1934 to Monroe and Mazel Mack who preceded her in death.

She was married to Willie Jones who also preceded her in death.

From that union she is survived by her children seven daughters: Shirley Davis (Ronald Sr.), Debra Torres (Anthony), Carolyn Jones, all of Lakeland, Florida, Mary Sherman (Leon), of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Martha McNealy of Palm Beach, Florida, Lela Smith (Hilliard), of Atlanta Georgia, Gwen Jackson (Homer) of Panama City Beach, Florida and six sons: Larry Mack of Jacob City, Florida, Willie Lee Jones (Elvia), Jackie Jones (Jacqueline), Michael Jones (Tiffany) all of Atlanta, Georgia, Johnny Jones and John Jones both of Lakeland, Florida. She is survived by three sisters: Annie Lee Henderson (Samuel, deceased) and Christoria Pittman (David) all of Jacob City, Florida, Margaret Craft (William, deceased) of Lakeland, Florida; and five brothers: Henderson Mack (Connie) of Plant City, Florida, Will Mack (Essie, deceased), Samuel Mack, Johnny Mack (Brenda, deceased), and Howard Mack (Sue) all of Lakeland, Florida; one sister-in-law, Barbara Haddock of Tallahassee, Florida; forty-seven grandchildren and fifty-eight great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM-7:00 PM, Friday, December 15, 2017 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Jacob City, FL.

Mrs. Jones will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.