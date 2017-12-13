DHSMV announces enhanced holiday enforcement efforts

~Florida Highway Patrol participating in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As part of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ (DHSMV) focus on safe holiday travel, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will join thousands of other law enforcement and highway safety agencies across the nation in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that begins today and runs through New Year’s Day. FHP will concentrate its enforcement on impaired driving throughout Florida in an effort to save lives this holiday season.

“Impaired driving continues to be a priority for law enforcement in the state,” said FHP Director, Colonel Gene S. Spaulding. “In an effort to get drunk and drugged drivers off Florida roads, FHP troopers will aggressively enforce impaired driving laws to ensure motorists and their families arrive to their destination safely.”

Tips to help ensure motorists Arrive Alive this holiday season:

Drive sober, and only sober. Legal age adults should celebrate responsibly and plan ahead by finding a safe way home every time – designate a driver or call a ride service.

Observe and obey all speed limits. Speed limits may change through different types of roadways, so be sure to adjust speed accordingly. In Florida, the limit will never be over 70 mph.

Buckle up. A seat belt is a vehicle’s most important safety feature. Florida law requires that all drivers, all front seat passengers and all passengers under the age of 18 wear seat belts or the appropriate child restraints. Seat belts save lives, so buckle up every trip, every time.

Focus on driving. Texting, talking on the phone, eating, adjusting the stereo – are all examples of things that can take attention off the road. Motorists should always have their hands on the wheel, eyes on the road and mind on driving.

All uniformed FHP personnel, including those normally assigned to administrative duties, will be patrolling interstates and other major state roads. FHP Auxiliary troopers will also volunteer to augment the FHP during the holiday period. The FHP’s increased presence throughout Florida will deter traffic violations and enhance services to motorists who break down or who need other assistance while traveling. Motorists should call *FHP (*347) if they see an impaired or aggressive driver, or to request roadside assistance.