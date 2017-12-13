CHS basketball

The Chipley Tigers hosted Freeport in boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Chipley JV won 73-49. Scoring for Chipley were: M. Franklin 12, T. Kennedy 8, J. Speed 17, D. Masaline 14, I. Berry 6, E. Green 2, C. Meredith 4, I. Weeks 3, C. Aycock 4, A. Granger 3. Scoring for Freeport were: H. Bell 13, J. Skimmer 2, N. Lutz 2, N. Roberts 9, K. Powell 11, J. Music 2, B. Carroll 1, A. Lucas 6, A. Ferrell 2, D. Gossom 1.

The Chipley varsity won by a score of 56-46. Scoring for Chipley were: P. Spencer 11, K. Cox 9, E. Lampley 4, F. Woods 11, J. Swearingen 4, K. Dean 18, C. Davis 2. Scoring for Freeport were: K. Way 2, W. Canaday 6, C. Woodard 26, J. Landreth 4, J. Carley 4.