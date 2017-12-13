Burger obit

Donald Joseph Burger, age 79 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at his home. He was born on August 22, 1938 in Baltimore, MD to the late Joseph and Alyce (Jett) Burger.

Donald was a resident of Hagerstown, MD where he worked and retired from The Herald-Mail Company.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Charles Burger. Survivors include, his loving wife, Betty Burger of Chipley, FL, two sons, Donald “DJ” J. Burger II and Daniel R. Burger and two grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Blue Lake Baptist Church. Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

