School Board recognizes employees

The Friends of the Washington County Library presented a donation to the culinary classes at Chipley and Vernon high schools when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.
Rookie Teachers of the Year, Teachers of the Year, and School Related Employees of the Year were recognized.
Consent items that were approved included:
- Payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments
- Minutes
- Authorization to initiate monetary transactions through electronic or other medium — Capital City Bank and Wells Fargo
- Substitutes/volunteers
- Out of state travel for KMS students to AMC 12 Movie Theater in Dothan, AL
- Out of state travel for KMS PreK class to Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan, AL
- Out of state travel for CHS band to Valdosta, GA
- Out of state travel for FPTC CVD class to Troy, AL
- FPTC School Improvement Plan
- VHS contract with Brock Pest Control
- Out of state travel for VHS band to Troy, AL
- STEM Collegiate High School Agreement with Chipola College
- Changes to Student Progression Plan
- Verteks Consulting purchase order
The following personnel items were approved:
- District — Additional hours for academic analyst and asst. principals; employment of Sharon Roberts, tutor
- Florida Panhandle Technical College — retirement of Bert Fravezzi; resignation of Anastasia Horne; employment of Charles Proctor, Diesel/Heavy Equipment mechanic
- Kate Smith Elementary — leave of absence for Amy Fries; leave of absence for Danielle Harwell; leave of absence for Chelsea Bush
- Okeechobee Youth Development Center — resignation of Cedric Koger
- Transportation — resignation of Phillip Stephens; employment of Katie Houck; employment of Brittany Brannon; employment of Landly Works, employment of Charlyce Morris
- Vernon High School — employment of Gerald Tranquille, Athletic Director, resignation of Rachel Thomas
The Teacher of the Year/School-Related Employee of the Year Reception will be held on Thursday, January 18, at 3:30 p.m. at Chipley High School.