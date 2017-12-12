School Board recognizes employees

The Friends of the Washington County Library presented a donation to the culinary classes at Chipley and Vernon high schools when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

Pat Dixon (left) presents a donation from Friends of the Library for the Culinary Class at Chipley High School, Sandra Solger (center) and Vernon High School, Kevin Russell (right).

Rookie Teachers of the Year, Teachers of the Year, and School Related Employees of the Year were recognized.

Jan Paul (left), School Related Employee of the year for District/Data Center, with Lucy Carmichael.

Bill Lee (center) with Kenny Mayo (left), Chipley Bus Garage School-Related Employee of the Year, and Grace Roche (right), Vernon Bus Garage School-Related Employee of the Year.

KMS (from left): Amy Fries, Rookie Teacher of the Year, Courtney O’Brien, Teacher of the Year, and Jessica Vallejos, School-Related Employee of the Year.

RMS (from left): Taura Brock, Teacher of the Year, Abby Register, School-Related Employee of the Year, and Principal Nancy Holley

CHS (from left): Lenora Henderson, Teacher of the Year, Jessica Carter, Rookie Teacher of the Year, Monica Roberts, School-Related Employee of the Year, and Principal Kyle Newsom

VES (from left): Vicki Burger, Rookie Teacher of the Year, Jacqueline Brown, School-Related Employee of the Year, and Principal Steve Griffin. Not pictured Montez Harmon, Teacher of the Year.

VMS (from left): Scott Harris, School-Related Employee of the Year, Rodgers Coleman, Teacher of the Year, and Principal Kim Register. Not pictured Heather Brinkmeier, Rookie Teacher of the Year.

VHS (from left): Tammy Smith, Teacher of the Year, Lora Goodman, School-Related Employee of the Year, Timothy Pickens, Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Principal Brian Riviere

FPTC (from left): Melissa Watford, Teacher of the Year, Shanda Bruner, Rookie Teacher of the Year, Brandi Carroll, School-Related Employee of the Year

Consent items that were approved included:

  • Payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments
  • Minutes
  • Authorization to initiate monetary transactions through electronic or other medium — Capital City Bank and Wells Fargo
  • Substitutes/volunteers
  • Out of state travel for KMS students to AMC 12 Movie Theater in Dothan, AL
  • Out of state travel for KMS PreK class to Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan, AL
  • Out of state travel for CHS band to Valdosta, GA
  • Out of state travel for FPTC CVD class to Troy, AL
  • FPTC School Improvement Plan
  • VHS contract with Brock Pest Control
  • Out of state travel for VHS band to Troy, AL
  • STEM Collegiate High School Agreement with Chipola College
  • Changes to Student Progression Plan
  • Verteks Consulting purchase order

The following personnel items were approved:

  • District — Additional hours for academic analyst and asst. principals; employment of Sharon Roberts, tutor
  • Florida Panhandle Technical College — retirement of Bert Fravezzi; resignation of Anastasia Horne; employment of Charles Proctor, Diesel/Heavy Equipment mechanic
  • Kate Smith Elementary — leave of absence for Amy Fries; leave of absence for Danielle Harwell; leave of absence for Chelsea Bush
  • Okeechobee Youth Development Center — resignation of Cedric Koger
  • Transportation — resignation of Phillip Stephens; employment of Katie Houck; employment of Brittany Brannon; employment of Landly Works, employment of Charlyce Morris
  • Vernon High School — employment of Gerald Tranquille, Athletic Director, resignation of Rachel Thomas

The Teacher of the Year/School-Related Employee of the Year Reception will be held on Thursday, January 18, at 3:30 p.m. at Chipley High School.

