School Board recognizes employees

The Friends of the Washington County Library presented a donation to the culinary classes at Chipley and Vernon high schools when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

Rookie Teachers of the Year, Teachers of the Year, and School Related Employees of the Year were recognized.

Consent items that were approved included:

Payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments

Minutes

Authorization to initiate monetary transactions through electronic or other medium — Capital City Bank and Wells Fargo

Substitutes/volunteers

Out of state travel for KMS students to AMC 12 Movie Theater in Dothan, AL

Out of state travel for KMS PreK class to Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan, AL

Out of state travel for CHS band to Valdosta, GA

Out of state travel for FPTC CVD class to Troy, AL

FPTC School Improvement Plan

VHS contract with Brock Pest Control

Out of state travel for VHS band to Troy, AL

STEM Collegiate High School Agreement with Chipola College

Changes to Student Progression Plan

Verteks Consulting purchase order

The following personnel items were approved:

District — Additional hours for academic analyst and asst. principals; employment of Sharon Roberts, tutor

Florida Panhandle Technical College — retirement of Bert Fravezzi; resignation of Anastasia Horne; employment of Charles Proctor, Diesel/Heavy Equipment mechanic

Kate Smith Elementary — leave of absence for Amy Fries; leave of absence for Danielle Harwell; leave of absence for Chelsea Bush

Okeechobee Youth Development Center — resignation of Cedric Koger

Transportation — resignation of Phillip Stephens; employment of Katie Houck; employment of Brittany Brannon; employment of Landly Works, employment of Charlyce Morris

Vernon High School — employment of Gerald Tranquille, Athletic Director, resignation of Rachel Thomas

The Teacher of the Year/School-Related Employee of the Year Reception will be held on Thursday, January 18, at 3:30 p.m. at Chipley High School.