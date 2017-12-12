Imel obit

Virginia Faye Imel, 86, of Marianna, FL, died Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard in Marianna, FL.

Faye was a member of The Red Hats Society in Marianna, FL. She was a member of Marianna First Assembly of God for many years. Faye loved to sing, travel, and host friends & family in her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Imel; one son, Mark Imel; one sister and two brothers.

Survivors include one son, Russell Eric Imel and wife, Delynn Imel, of Winter Haven, FL; one daughter, Maria Spurlock and husband, Greg Spurlock, of Marianna, FL; one brother, Dennis Brightwell of Indianapolis, IN; two grandchildren, Zachery and Caleb Spurlock.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 17th, 2017 at James and Sikes Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.

The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Maddox Chapel.

