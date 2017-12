HCHS basketball

Holmes County High School hosted Graceville in boys basketball Monday night.

HCHS won the JV game 28-27. Scoring for HCHS were: D. Richards 18, M. Duncan 2, M. Hammock 3, S. Pippin 5. Scoring Graceville were: D. Finklea 8, A. Myrick 6, D. Robinson 5, I. Mouzon 2, D. Gray 2, J. Walker 2, L. Hawkins 2.

HCHS also won the varsity game, by a final score of 63-56. Scoring for HCHS were: T. Hammock 17, J. Shack 8, R. Powell 15, D. Powell 1, T. Blackmon 6, C. Cooley 5, E. Thompson 9, C. Strickland 2. Scoring for Graceville were: A. Brown 4, T. Olds 3, J. Green 15, C. James 12, X. Storey 13, S. Wesley 2, C. Gilbert 3, A. Angerbrandt 4.