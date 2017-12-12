NOTICE FROM CITY OF CHIPLEY

Due to a water main break the following locations may experience Low to NO WATER pressure until repairs are completed:

Customers on Highway 90 from Kirkland Road west to Highway 277, Bradley Lane and Alvin Street.

Once repairs are completed and water is restored, customers will be under a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” until passing lab results are received. Customers in the affected area are being notified via door hangers.

If you have any questions please contact the Public Works Department at 850-638-6346.