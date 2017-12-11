Burroughs obit

Vada Glass Burroughs, 83, of Cottondale went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 8, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

A native of Cottondale, Mrs. Burroughs had resided in Pahokee, FL from 1966 to 1998. Afterwards, she lived in Lake City, FL until 2003 when she returned to Cottondale. She was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Lake City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Council and Soonie Glass; six sisters, Mary Bell Glass, Ethel Christmas, Doris Jean Bishop, Vitana Williams, Louise Glass, and Vera Turner; two brothers, Mack Glass and Howard Glass; one son Jerry Thomas Burroughs and a great granddaughter, Patricia Louise Britt.

Survivors include her husband and friend of 66 years, William M. Burroughs of Lake City, FL; five sons, William F. Burroughs (Roxanne) of Gainesville, FL, Gary C. Burroughs (Jeannette) of Cottondale, FL, Rodger D. Burroughs of Okeechobee, FL, Michael L. Burroughs (Geneva) of Lake City, FL, and Charles Dean Burroughs (Jennifer) of Parker, CO; two sister, Emma Christmas (Coy) and Ella Thrash (Howard); 12 grandchildren, Tammy, William, April, Mary, Lavada, Tommy, Heather, Brent, Erin, Michael, Mandy, and Becky; 22 great grandchildren, Kristen, Caycee, Kalley, Chloe, Haley, Mary Grace, Jeanna, Victoria, Gregory, Gary, Madelyn, Grant, Cale, Gracie, Abi, Genny, Joshua, Emily, Carter, Tate, and two more on the way; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 11, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with James Gray Braxton, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church in Cottondale FL., officiating. Interment will follow in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Cottondale, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Maddox Chapel.