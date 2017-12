VHS basketball

Vernon High School hosted Holmes County High School in boys basketball Friday night.

The HCHS JV team won 34-32. Scoring for Holmes County were: D. Forman 3, D. Richards 14, N. Johnson 2, J. Farrow 2, M. Hammock 10, S. Pippin 3. Scoring for Vernon were: R. Malley 7, S. Green 4, W. Potter 16, R. McDonald 1, N. Harcus 4.

The HCHS varsity team won 57-49. Scoring for Holmes County were: R. Powell 14; E. Thompson 12; C. Strickland 7; T. Hammock and C. Cooley 6 each; J. Schack and B. Rich 3; W. Bailey, D. Powell, T. Blackmon 2 each. Scoring for Vernon were: Matt Issenhoff 31; Canaan McDonald 6; Chris Williams 6; Jamar Massaline, Caeden McDonald and Will Dempsey each had 2 points.