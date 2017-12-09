George W. Tyus, 77, of Two Egg, Florida died Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Mr. Tyus was a lifelong resident of Jackson County Florida. After 27 years of service, he retired from the Jackson County School board as a Maintenance Worker and Electrician.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary Lou Tyus; one daughter, Ronda Tyus Murphy; one granddaughter, Devin Victoria Tyus; his parents, Elijah and Sally Tyus; two brothers, Jeff Tyus and Alfred Tyus; five sisters, Lula Applewhite, Martha Harrison, Vivian Blount Bell, Clara Williams, and Mary Edenfield.

He is survived by two sons, Rodney Tyus and wife, Kelley and Rex Tyus and wife, Paula both of Marianna, FL; three brothers, Thomas Tyus and wife, Elaine of Grand Ridge, FL, Phillip Tyus of Marianna, FL, and Harold Tyus and wife, Barbara of Dothan, AL; close family friends, Jackie Edenfield and husband, John of Two Egg, FL; 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Welcome Assembly of God Church in Dellwood, FL with Rev. Steven Subel, Rev. Harold Tyus, and Max Tyus officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice.