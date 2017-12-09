Stolen handgun recovered during traffic stop; Vernon man arrested

Washington County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen gun during a traffic stop on S.R. 79.

The vehicle, a light blue Toyota Camry, was stopped for a traffic violation near Holmes Valley Road late Wednesday night and a search was conducted after the odor of marijuana was detected by deputies.

During the stop, deputies arrested John Johnson, 27, of Vernon, who was identified as the passenger, after he was found to be in possession of a stolen Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic handgun, marijuana, and a semi-automatic rifle.

The handgun which was readily accessible between the passenger seat and the console was loaded with four rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber. The second weapon was located during a subsequent search of Johnson’s luggage.

Johnson advised deputies during questioning that the handgun, which he admittedly purchased approximately a year ago, “must have fallen out of his pocket into the vehicle”.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of carrying a concealed weapon, dealing in stolen property, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

