Ribbon cutting held for Precision Title

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Precision Title of Florida, LLC on Thursday, December 7.

The business is owned by Michelle Blankenship Jordan, with Julie Rayne Ball as office manager/licensed title agent, and Peggy Gay as closing processor.

Precision Title of Florida, LLC is an attorney owned title company with 20 years combined experience in real estate closings. Julie has 13 years experience in this business. They offer flexible office hours in order to accommodate buyers and sellers needs.

Title Insurance Services including: Residential and Commercial Closing; Escrow Services; Flexible Office Hours.

Office Hours:

Monday thru Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Closed daily for lunch from 12-1