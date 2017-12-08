CHS/VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets traveled to Chipley on Thursday to play the Chipley Tigers in boys basketball.

The Vernon JV won by a final score of 55-52.

Scoring for Vernon were: Shyron Green 5, Rondle Molley 15, Wayne Potter 18, Christian Brown 2, Marrell Randolph 10, Nathan Harcus 5.

Scoring for Chipley were: Malik Franklin 16, Trey Kennedy 4, Zahir Potter 14, Jordan Speed 11, Isaac Berry 5, Caleb Meredith 2.

The Chipley varsity won by a final score of 85-63.

Scoring for Chipley were: Dominic Bouton 11, P.J. Spencer 5, Kolton Cox 7, Eric Lampley 4, F. Woods 16, J. Swearingen 11, Kelvin Dean 18, C. Davis 2, H. Black 11.

Scoring for Vernon were: Jamar Massaline 2, Matt Issenhoff 30, Canaan McDonald 11, Chris Williams 4, Caeden McDonald 4, Dyvion Bush 11, Will Dempsey 1.