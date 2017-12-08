Chipola College news

CHIPOLA COLLEGE SPRING REGISTRATION

MARIANNA—Registration for Spring 2018 classes at Chipola College is ongoing for current students through noon on Dec. 15. Online registration will continue through Jan. 2. Regular registration opens Jan. 3-4 with classes beginning Jan. 5.

New students planning enroll in Spring classes are encouraged to submit an Application for Admission as soon as possible. Applications are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Services Building or online at www.chipola.edu. The college will close for the holidays from Dec. 15 to Jan. 3.

To apply: (1) complete the Admission Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a final high school transcript be sent to Admission and Records Office; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

The Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree is designed for students who plan to complete their first two years of college work and then transfer to a four-year program at Chipola or another college or university. Credits are transferable and are applicable toward a bachelor’s degree. Advising guides that outline requirements for specific majors are available at http://www.chipola.edu/studentservices/cguides/index.html

Chipola Bachelor’s Degrees include: Education majors in Middle and High School Math or Science, English Education, Exceptional Student Education and Elementary Education; a Business Administration degree with concentrations in Management, Accounting, Information Technology and Engineering Management; and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Chipola also offers the Educator Preparation Institute, a Teacher Certification program for those with a B.S. in a non-teaching field.

Several Associate in Science (AS) and Workforce programs are offered to provide training for high wage jobs. Workforce programs include: Automotive Service Technology, Correctional Officer, Cosmetology, Firefighter I & II, Law Enforcement Officer, Nursing Assistant and Welding.

Associate in Science (AS) programs include: Nursing (RN), Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Business Administration, Early Childhood Education, Computer Information Technology, Fire Science Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, Networking Services Technology and Sports, Fitness and Recreation Management.

College Credit Certificate programs include: Emergency Medical Technician (EMT); Paramedic; Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certification, Child Care Center Management, and Engineering Tech Support Specialist Certificate.

Computer Information Technology certificates include: Geographic Information Systems, Help Desk Support Technician and IT Support Specialist. Network Systems Technology Certificates include: Digital Forensics, Network/Cyber Security, Network Support Technician and Server Administration.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 718-2211.

CHIPOLA TO HOLD AUDITION WORKSHOP FOR LITTLE MERMAID

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theatre will hold a free audition workshop for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon to 2 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

The free workshop will include music and choreography to help actors prepare for the Open Auditions for Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. The show will run March 1-4, 2018.

In the Disney tale, teenage mermaid Ariel is fascinated with life on land. On one of her visits to the surface, which are forbidden by her father, King Triton, she falls for a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days. But when plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, the king must make the ultimate sacrifice for his daughter.

For audition information, call 718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA TO OFFER EMT AND CNA CLASSES

MARIANNA—Chipola College is now accepting applications for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) classes for the Spring 2018 semester which begins Jan. 5.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 3 and may be printed from the Health Sciences page atwww.chipola.edu. Students are encouraged to apply before Dec. 15 due to limited enrollment.

EMT applicants are required to take a PERT test through the Chipola Testing Center before applying. An orientation for EMT students will be held Friday, Jan. 5, at 5 p.m.

The (EMT) class begins Monday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m. EMT is a 300 clock-hour program that runs for 16 weeks. Classes meet from 5 to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. For information, contact Tina Maloy, EMS Director, at 850-718-2403, or email maloyt@chipola.edu

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class begins Jan. 8 at 8:30 a.m. Classes run for 10 weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For CNA information, contact Annamarie Johnson at 718-2346 or emailjohnsona@chipola.edu.

For information about all Health Science programs, contact Jennifer Ham at 850-718-2316 or emailhamj@chipola.edu.

TEACHER WORKSHOP SET AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Future Educators Club will host its eleventh Annual Teacher Workshop, Saturday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teachers and students interested in a career in education are invited to attend.

The Keynote Speaker will be Tammy Jerkins, the 2018 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Chipola Teacher Education students with the assistance of the education faculty, staff, and education graduates will present the free workshop. The day will include sessions for elementary, middle, and high school teachers in Math, Science, Reading, English, ESOL and ESE. Students will present hands-on activities that can be used in the classroom along with samples for teachers to use in their own classrooms. There will also be drawings for door prizes.

Guest sessions will include: Meaningful, Standards-Driven Bell Ringers (5-12) —Anna Beth and Troy Rackley; Implementing Small Groups With Success-Reading and Math (2-5) — Kaylor Collins; Why I Am a Teacher! – All Areas (K-12) — JaJuan Clark; Garden to Table/Get Ready, Get Set, GROW! (K-5); A Strategic Approach to Addition and Subtraction/ Multiplication and Division/Supporting Success in Solving Problems-Math-(K-5) — Origo Math Company; Pi Day!-Math (6-12) Stephanie Ward; Choose Your Path! Parallel and Series Circuits & More!—Science (3-5) Dr. Amanda Clark; Tomorrow’s Teachers: A Classroom is Waiting (for high school or college students) Mackenzie Johnson.

Other session topics include: Minute to Stem It! (K-6); Math Fun with Games (5-9); Manipulating Math (ESE Math, K-6); Teaching Fractions with Food (Math, Grade 3); Sprout House (Grades 2-4) and Art is Everywhere (Grades K-6).

The workshop will be held in the Literature/Language (Building Z) on the Chipola campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first session at 8:30 a.m.

To ensure that sufficient materials are available, please RSVP to FEC Sponsor Casey Dowgul atdowgulc@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2449.

YOUNG IS TOP CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE

Steve Young has been selected the Chipola College Faculty/Administrator/Other Professional Award of the month for December. Young is the Vice President of Administrative & Business Affairs and has worked at the college since 1997.

COSTUME DESIGNER VISITS CHIPOLA

Chipola College guest costume designer Zac West recently met with Chipola Theatre Humanities students to discuss the concepts and background that go into costume design. West is creating more than 50 costumes for the upcoming production of The Little Mermaid.

West is a costume union professional with Broadway credit of On the Town, Dames at Sea, and Bandstand. He most recently served as personal wardrobe assistant to Academy Award winner Joel Grey for Broadway’s revival of The Cherry Orchard. He also works closely with Netflix production and films. This is his fourth Chipola musical as costume designer under the direction of Charles Sirmon, Chipola Theatre director.

CHIPOLA STUDENTS VISIT TORREYA

Chipola College students in biology and environmental science classes recently hiked a three mile segment of Torreya Park Trails with professors: Dr. David Hilton, Amanda Clark and Dr. Santine Cuccio. The purpose was to deepen classroom studies on ecosystems, conservation, biodiversity, endangered species, hotspots and Florida flora and fauna. Students visited the rare Torreya and Yew understory trees which are endemic to the Slope forest. Students also looked out over the Apalachicola River from a 125 foot bluff.

CHIPOLA LADY INDIANS TO HOST CENTRAL GEORGIA TECH DEC. 8

MARIANNA— The Chipola College Lady Indians (8-3) host Central Georgia Tech, Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. In celebration of the season, admission to the game is free with an unwrapped toy which will be donated to the Jackson County Christmas Fund.

Chipola is ranked fifth in the FCSAA State Poll. Chipola also hosts Arkansas Baptist, Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Indians are fresh off a pair of wins at Daytona on Dec. 1-2. Chipola beat Daytona State, 83-58, led by Courtajia Sanders with 26 points. Tyra Johnson had 15 points and 5 rebounds. Valerie Nesbitt 11, Namiko Adams added 10.

The Lady Indians trounced Central Florida 83-40 on Dec. 2. Sanders led Chipola with 18 points and 3 steals. Tyra Johnson scored 17 points including 4 three-pointers.

Chipola scored a 92-55 win over Broward on Nov. 26. Tyra Johnson led Chipola with 32 points. Courtajia Sanders scored 20. Nana Sule had 16. Kiana Coomber added 12.

The Chipola Indians (8-2) are sixth in the FCSAA State Poll and 22nd in the NJCAA Poll. Chipola split a pair of games in the Panhandle Classic, Dec. 1-2. The Indians lost in overtime to Georgia Highlands, 92-87. Yuat Alok led Chipola with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Deric Patton had 16 points. Chipola trailed 42-35 at the half, but hit back to back threes to cut the lead to 57-54. That was as close as the Indians would come with GHC holding on for the win.

Chipola crushed Washington Academy 104-67 on Dec. 1. Shamarkus Kennedy led Chipola with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Keishawn Brewton had 16 points, 7 assists and 5 steals. Yuat Alok and Brandon Mahan each scored 14.

Chipola scored a big 95-68 win over St. Petersburg Nov. 25 in the Central Florida Shootaround. Pape Diop led Chipola with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks. TJ Howard had 18 points. Alok added 17 points and 9 rebounds.

The Indians hit the road for games in Gainesville, Dec. 9-10, and a pair of games in Panama City, Dec. 29-30. Chipola opens the 2018 campaign with a pre-conference tune-up with Taylor Academy of Pensacola, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m., in the Johnson Center.

Both Chipola teams open Conference play, Jan. 9 at Tallahassee, before returning home to host Northwest, Saturday, Jan. 13.

For the latest, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.