House passes Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act

Dr. Dunn: The Second Amendment Is Safe With Us

WASHINGTON, DC – Wednesday, Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) spoke in support of H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017, which passed the House with bipartisan support. The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act will ensure that valid concealed carry permits are recognized in other states that allow concealed carry. It will also allow those who reside in Constitutional carry states the ability to carry in other states that recognize the right to concealed carry.

The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act will also allow those with concealed carry permits to carry in National Parks and in the National Wildlife Refuge System. It is supported by many gun-rights groups, including the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-08) introduced the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act and it has 213 cosponsors in the House.

Congressman Dunn:

Mr. Speaker, I rise today in support of H.R. 38 – the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.

This common sense legislation ensures that our Second Amendment rights don’t end when we cross state lines.

We are all aware of the story of Shaneen Allen, a mother of three, who was pulled over in New Jerseyafter committing a minor traffic violation. She told police legally that she had a handgun on her person and a concealed carry permit from Pennsylvania.

She was unaware that her permit was not transferrable to New Jersey. She had no prior criminal record, nonetheless she spent 40 days in a jail cell.

Americans like Shaneen are exposed to the real risk of accidentally breaking the law of another state simply by exercising their Constitutional rights.

This bill ensures valid concealed carry permits in one state are valid in all states that permit residents to do so. The bill creates legal protections for law-abiding gun owners against states that violate this statute.

Mr. Speaker, I encourage my colleagues to support his important legislation and show the American people that the Second Amendment is safe with us.