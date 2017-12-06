VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets rebounded from their Friday night loss to Graceville by defeating the Sneads Pirates on the road Tuesday night by a 72-64 score.

Matt Issenhoff led the Jackets in their district win with 35 points. Freshman Dyvion Bush scored 13 points and Canaan McDonald added 11. Chris Williams added 7 points; Jamar Massaline 4; and sophomore Will Dempsey rounded off the scoring with 2 points.

Vernon will travel to Chipley Thursday night to tangle with the Tigers.

Vernon’s junior varsity team won their game Friday night against Graceville but suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday night at Sneads.