The Chipley City Council will meet in a workshop on Thursday, December 7, at 5 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

The Chipley City Council will meet on Tuesday, December 12, at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

Chipley City offices will be closed Friday and Monday, December 22 and 25, in observance of Christmas.

Chipley City offices will be closed Monday, January 1, in observance of New Years.